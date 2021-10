As we head for Austin, Red Bull are concerned about Mercedes' recent edge in performance and Mercedes are concerned about their own power unit (PU) reliability. There is some ambiguity about both elements. Are Mercedes now satisfied that the fourth PU Lewis Hamilton took in Turkey will give enough engine mileage within the pool to see him through the next six events? In terms of pace, while it is undeniable Mercedes have made gains over the rest of the field since their Silverstone upgrade, is it now definitely a faster car than the Red Bull on all types of track?

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO