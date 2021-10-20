CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All you gotta do is watch: Carole King & James Taylor doc coming to CNN and HBO Max

By Syndicated Content
Cover picture for the articleThe friendship between James Taylor and Carole King has lasted 50 years, and now it’s being examined in a new concert documentary that’s coming to CNN and HBO Max. The movie is called Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name, and is being directed...

Rock Legend Slams Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Says He's Skipping Ceremony

Todd Rundgren has been an individualist for most of his career, and that's not going to change even though his long-overdue induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is finally taking place this weekend. Rundgren will be in Ohio Saturday, but will be performing in Cincinnati instead of Cleveland, where the Rock Hall is located. In a new interview with TMZ, Rundgren said he doesn't think the HAll of Fame idea works for musicians in the way it does for sports stars, whose greatness can be calculated with stats.
Taylor Swift to Induct Carole King at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Taylor Swift is doing the honors of inducting Carole King into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Swift, 31, will induct the 79-year-old singer and songwriter behind hits like "You've Got a Friend" and "It's Too Late" at the 36th annual ceremony later this month. Swift and Jennifer Hudson will perform during King's induction, according to a Monday press release.
Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook comes to Whatley

The Whatley Center at Northeast Texas Community College will host Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook starring Suzanne O. Davis on its stage Saturday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m. The performance is sponsored by Kaye and J.T. Brison. Tapestry is the premier musical tribute to Carole King. This show recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970’s Carole King concert experience following her legendary album,…
HBO Max To Release Brittany Murphy Doc

Brittany Murphy tragically passed away at 32 years old. So many questions were left unanswered. This two-part documentary will explore her life and investigate her untimely death. Stream What Happened, Brittany Murphy? on October 14 on HBO Max.
HBO Max's Brittany Murphy doc doesn't do its Hollywood star justice

It feels like it was only a matter of time before a documentary about Brittany Murphy was released. After all, the star of beloved films like “Clueless” and “Uptown Girls” was just 32 when she died in 2009 of severe pneumonia, anemia and “multiple drug intoxication.” And Murphy’s erratic and worrying behavior in the years leading up to her death have inspired countless tabloid stories and TikTok theories. Yet while HBO Max’s two-part documentary, “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?” attempts to depict its subject in a new light, it never really succeeds. Instead, it treats Murphy as little more than another true crime obsession, playing up the morbidity of her passing and glamourizing the most disturbing elements of her story.
Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
Ron Perlman Settles Divorce, Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife Opal Stone Perlman $12,500 a Month After 38-Years of Marriage

Putting it to bed. Ron Perlman and Opal Stone Perlman have settled their divorce nearly two years after the actor filed, Us Weekly can confirm. The Sons of Anarchy alum, 71, has been ordered to pay his ex-wife $12,500 a month in perpetuity, according to court documents obtained by Us on Tuesday, October 26. The only way Ron can stop paying the 70-year-old jewelry designer is if she gets remarried or dies.
Olivia Rodrigo releases the video for her latest single “Traitor”

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped the video for “Traitor,” the second track from her debut album ‘Sour.’ Rodrigo previously released a performance of “Traitor” from the ‘Sour Prom Concert Film’ last summer, however, this is the official video for the track. “Traitor” is the fourth single from Sour, which was released...
Singer Chante Moore And Former BET Exec Stephen Hill Announce Engagement

Chante Moore has got a man at home, and he’s a very familiar face. The singer went public with her relationship with former BET President of Programming, Stephen G. Hill, during a trip filled with sun, sand and good vibes. He turned 60 years old on Tuesday (Oct. 26), and to celebrate the day and the man, she shared a special message for him on Instagram with a photo of them together on a boat watching the sun set over the ocean. Her message began with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder and closed with these heartfelt words.
CELEBRITIES
DWTS' Olivia Jade inundated with love after heartbreaking new episode

Social media personality Olivia Jade's journey on Dancing with the Stars has been quite the rollercoaster, starting slow but eventually becoming one of the favorites to win with professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy. However, the beauty influencer had an emotional moment on the show's newest episode as she recalled their lowest...
