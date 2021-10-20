All you gotta do is watch: Carole King & James Taylor doc coming to CNN and HBO Max

It feels like it was only a matter of time before a documentary about Brittany Murphy was released. After all, the star of beloved films like “Clueless” and “Uptown Girls” was just 32 when she died in 2009 of severe pneumonia, anemia and “multiple drug intoxication.” And Murphy’s erratic and worrying behavior in the years leading up to her death have inspired countless tabloid stories and TikTok theories. Yet while HBO Max’s two-part documentary, “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?” attempts to depict its subject in a new light, it never really succeeds. Instead, it treats Murphy as little more than another true crime obsession, playing up the morbidity of her passing and glamourizing the most disturbing elements of her story.

