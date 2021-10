Fans of Microsoft's PowerToys have something to look forward to -- there is at least one new utility in the pipeline, very probably several. Developers are currently working on a Find My Mouse tool which will appear in an upcoming Mouse Utilities section of PowerToys. The new tool will make it easy to locate your mouse cursor on the screen, but there is also the promise of more mouse-related tools in the future.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO