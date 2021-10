It’s not enough to simply market inclusiveness or diversity. Consumers are savvy to the difference between talk and action, per a report. Consumers want to support brands that represent their values. As the consumer population diversifies — by race and ethnicity, sexual orientation, or differences in ability, for example — brands must authentically reflect a range of backgrounds and experiences within their messaging, advertising and brand campaigns if they expect to effectively connect with future customers.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO