Snipp Interactive Receives Renewal Orders for H1 2022 from Fortune 50 Consumer Packaged Goods Company over USD $2.5MM Billed over 3 Year Relationship

 8 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received a renewal and deployment plan from a global Fortune 50 consumer packaged goods ('CPG')...

