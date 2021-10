Wombat's FPS Fix (Nvdia Fix) is a mod for rFactor, created by Wombat,. Description: Wombat's DLL for increased performance with certain nVidia cards in rFactor (and some other games using ISI's gMotor engine). This is a test version that allows you to use other DLL hooks such as the HDR plugin. Please note that TVStyle appears not to work with it at this time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO