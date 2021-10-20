In brief: Zoning talks, melting monuments

A misdemeanor complaint that alleges forcible touching has been filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by CBS News on Thursday. The charges come after several sexual harassment allegations led Cuomo to resign in August. The complaint alleges that at around...
An American Airlines passenger in first class allegedly punched a flight attendant twice after she bumped him and quickly apologized. The plane was diverted to Denver, where the suspect was taken into custody. Errol Barnett has the latest.
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma administered the death penalty Thursday on a man who convulsed and vomited as he was executed for the 1998 slaying of a prison cafeteria worker, ending a six-year execution moratorium brought on by concerns over its execution methods,. John Marion Grant, 60, who was strapped...
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Joel Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday, two days after the second-winningest coach in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player of being sexually assaulted by another coach during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is in talks to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to each child and parent who was separated under a Trump-era practice of splitting families at the border, a person familiar with discussions to settle lawsuits said Thursday. The Wall Street Journal...
Former President Trump will hold a tele-rally for Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin on Monday, according to a source close to Trump. The source told The Hill that more details on the rally will be released on Monday or sooner. Bloomberg was the first outlet to report on the news of the rally on Thursday.
