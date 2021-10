Until the past decade, mining referred to the process of extracting coal or minerals from a mine, but thanks to the advent of cryptocurrency, this word has taken a whole new meaning. You might have heard the term "cryptocurrency mining" from your friends or on social media. Basically, this form mining is the process through which new units of different cryptocurrencies are created. Due to the rapidly increasing popularity and usage of cryptocurrency, there has also been a significant rise in mining activities all over the world.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO