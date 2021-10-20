CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commentary: Biden's death penalty hypocrisy

 9 days ago

The Biden administration is hypocritical in simultaneously imposing a moratorium on the federal death penalty and urging that the Supreme Court reinstate the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Indeed, the Biden administration's choice to defend capital punishment for Tsarnaev reflects the inherently arbitrary nature of death penalty...

Houston Chronicle

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz delays dozens of President Joe Biden's ambassador nominations, stoking feud over national security

WASHINGTON — By this point in the Trump administration, Kay Bailey Hutchison, a former U.S. senator from Texas, had been settled into her new Brussels-based post as NATO ambassador for several months. But Julianne Smith, nominated to succeed her by President Joe Biden in June, is still waiting in the wings for Senate confirmation.
Lexington Herald-Leader

Once again, Mitch McConnell's hypocrisy on an independent judiciary knows no bounds

In remarks given on Oct. 14 to the Heritage Foundation, Senator Mitch McConnell accused Secretary of State Anthony Blinken of engaging in "crazy or scary" behavior during an official visit to Ecuador. The behavior that McConnell found so disturbing was the secretary's chastising of the Ecuadorian government for attempting to subvert the independence of its judiciary. This accusation, McConnell bristled, while Joe Biden's own presidential commission on court reform threatens "the very concept of an independent and insulated judiciary."
Joe Biden
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev
Merrick Garland
Donald Trump
The Independent

Joe Biden says he's changed his mind on the death penalty. Why isn't he doing more to stop it?

In 1991, Senator Joe Biden spoke on the Senate floor, condemning President George HW Bush's Justice Department for being soft on crime."He's only four times a year put someone in prison for life and only once gotten the death penalty," Mr Biden said.Three years before, Mr Bush had beaten his Democratic rival Michael Dukakis by saying he supported the death penalty. Mr Dukakis as Massachusetts governor had allowed an inmate named Willie Horton to have a weekend pass. Horton ended up kidnapping a couple, raping the woman and stabbing the man – and Democrats have reeled from accusations that they...
New York Post

Biden's endless list of broken promises and other commentary

On Sept. 9, President Biden announced a vaccine-or-testing mandate but his administration is still weeks from actually issuing the regulations, snarks National Review's Jim Geraghty. He vowed that border patrol officers who allegedly whipped migrants would "pay." He wanted a police-reform bill by May, and "at one point to have the infrastructure bill passed by September, and that deadline was missed as well. (Getting it passed by Halloween doesn't look too likely, either.)" He promised to keep troops in Afghanistan until all US citizens were out, to set up a national commission on policing, to end the use of standardized testing in schools, not to hold child immigrants in detention centers, not to tax anyone making less than $400,000 and to punish Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. Plus his "campaign-trail promise to cure cancer." Huh: "Maybe Joe Biden just makes a lot of promises to a lot of people that he isn't all that committed to keeping."
expressnews.com

Commentary: Biden needs to stop building the border wall

During his campaign, Joe Biden promised that if elected president, "not another foot" of the border wall would be constructed. And many property rights attorneys, like myself, believed him. In fact, we considered it one of the defining moments of the 2020 presidential race. Not just because it affirmed the importance of property rights and their protection generally, but because we were eager to share the good news with our clients, some of whom were the victims of the federal government's condemnations along the border.
New York Post

Team Biden's blow to US workers . . . and other commentary

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' new ban on "worksite raids for illegal aliens" by Immigration and Customs Enforcement is a marked shift from the 1986 law that prohibited illegal-immigrant employment "to protect American workers from competition by people who had no right to be here," fumes Mark Krikorian at National Review. The directive is meant "almost exclusively" to shield illegal-immigrant workers from "exploitative employers," ignoring the fact that the majority of them are "employed on the books (with fake or stolen Social Security numbers), paid above the minimum wage and work in conditions no different from their citizen and legal-immigrant co-workers." Meanwhile, the "ongoing inflow" of illegal workers "holds down wages and reduces incentives to recruit and train American workers."
expressnews.com

Commentary: Biden must end methane's horror show

For more than a century, an invisible, floating menace has haunted the Texas oil fields, silently terrorizing our people and property. This demon goes by the name methane, a gas incarnated from ancient dinosaur bones. It resides deep beneath the Earth's surface where, like in many horror films before it, it frustratingly escapes thanks to an unwitting, short-sighted human accomplice.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

