TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the man shot and killed Monday night in Towson as a 21-year-old Pennsylvania man. The victim, Barry Ransom of Philadelphia, was found shot about 10:30 p.m. Monday by police called to the 800 block of Kenilworth Drive, near the Towson Woods apartments, according to Baltimore County police. Ransom was taken to an area hospital, but he later died of his injuries. At this point, police aren’t clear on whether Ransom recently moved to the area or if he was in town visiting someone else. Authorities said detectives are still following up on leads, but Ransom was able...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO