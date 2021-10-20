Highlands College Students Complete Expedition Obstacle Course

Editor’s Note: The following column is satirical. It is meant for humorous purposes. All interviews and individuals are fictitious. For many wide-eyed freshmen, college is the ultimate clean slate. You can finally break free from the embarrassing memories of that angst-ridden, metaphysically debilitating journey that many refer to as “high school.” After all, your roommate never has to know how heavily your diet used to rely on cafeteria mozzarella sticks and iced coffee, or about all of the consistently regrettable friends you made along the way.

AMHERST, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO