Birmingham, AL

Highlands College Students Complete Expedition Obstacle Course

charlottenews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Last weekend, Highlands College students had the opportunity to participate in 'Expedition,' an adventurous all-day competition that teaches endurance, sacrifice, and grit. In this annual event, Highlands College students are placed in teams and encouraged to work together to finish the race....

