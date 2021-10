The first, early version of the Project Mojave mod has been released. The aim of the project is to recreate a large part of the content from Fallout: New Vegas in Fallout 4. Fallout 4 will celebrate its sixth birthday next month, and yet it continues to enjoy a lot of support from the modding community. The latest example of this was the release of the first version of Project Mojave - an extensive mod which aims to recreate the so-called New Vegas Strip, one of the most important locations in Fallout: New Vegas on better engine of the fourth installment.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO