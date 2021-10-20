Doom 64 - Unofficial Configuration Tool v.1.0rc4 - Game mod - Download

Wargame: 1991 is a mod for Wargame: Red Dragon, created by 1991 Dev Team. It’s 1991, and communism didn’t fall. Now, the world stands on the brink of a war... WARGAME 1991 is an extensive modification of Red Dragon that updates each nation’s arsenal to their 1991 capabilities. The armoury is no longer filled with rusting T-34s and prototypes abandoned in the 1970s: Instead, troops are armed with the most modern equipment their armies could field: Infantry carry modern rifles and cutting edge anti-tank weapons, tanks load the most powerful rounds their nations can procure, and planes bristle with high-tech weapons and jammers.
