(WENY) – The New York State Department of Labor is set to hold a Regional Virtual Career Fair for the Southern Tier. The fair will be held on October 20 and October 21; October 20 will be a preview day that starts at 9:00 a.m. Participants will have the opportunity to enter the platform and visit the different booths to familiarize themselves with the system ahead of the live event.

