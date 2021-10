“Every seed is life.” That simple idea is at the heart of the Community Seed Project, a collaborative effort to plant, save, and share locally developed seeds. According to Karen Seabrook, WSU Extension Master Gardener and director of the Seed Library of Jefferson County, the mission is to improve and preserve the genetic diversity of local seed varieties. Since the Seed Library was formed in partnership with WSU in 2019, more than 250 gardeners have borrowed seeds, planted a wide variety of vegetables, and saved seeds at the end of the growing season.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO