Naumachos explorer yacht Akula for sale

The 42.75 metre Baglietto motor yacht Ira has been listed for sale by Lidia Tsareva at Eastwind Yachts. Built in steel and aluminium by Italian yard Baglietto to a design by Francesco Paszkowski, she is ABS classed and MCA compliant, with delivery in 2009 and a refit in 2020. An opulent interior by Art-Line mixes Zebrano wood, brown marble and solid gold accents to marvelous effect and can accommodate up to ten guests in five cabins. These consist of a full-beam master suite on the main deck, two VIP doubles and two twins, each with a Pullman berth, and all cabins have en-suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for up to eight crewmembers.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO