Princess motor yacht Love N Life back on the market

The 40 metre Tamsen motor yacht Namaste 8 has been listed for sale by David Legrand at Fraser. One of only two yachts of this design, the sleek, RINA classed cruiser with a distinctive cappuccino coloured hull has had just three owners since she was delivered by Turkey's Tamsen Yachts in 2008 with a refit in 2020. Her original owner carried out a rolling programme of upgrades: one reason why Namaste has proved such a popular charter vessel over the years. Another is that the deck areas and interior spaces suggest a much larger vessel than her stats suggest — the 2.47 metre headroom in the main saloon surpasses many recent launches over 50 metres, for example.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO