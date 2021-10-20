Further €9M price drop on Lürssen motor yacht Valerie

The 52.3 metre Amels motor yacht Were Dreams has been listed for sale by Charles Ehrardt at Camper & Nicholsons International. Built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Amels to a design by Tim Heywood, she was delivered in 2008 as the first in the yard’s line of 171 Limited Edition models and has always been used privately. She can accommodate 11 guests in six cabins comprising a full-width master suite on the main deck and, on the lower deck, two double and two twin guest cabins, all with en suite bathroom facilities. Her layout includes an additional single cabin on the main deck which can be used for extra guests or staff such as security or nannies.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO