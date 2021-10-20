Further €9M price drop on Lürssen motor yacht Valerie

The 42.6 metre CRN motor yacht Megalodon, listed for sale by Nick Gelevert Lengers at Lengers Yachts, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Filip Jerolimov of IYC. Built in GRP by Italian yard CRN to RINA class with exterior styling by Zuccon International, she was delivered in 2009 and has always been carefully maintained. Accommodation is for 10 guests in five staterooms. The full beam master stateroom is located on the main deck forward and features a dressing room, a private integrated balcony and an office. Four double cabins with queen sized beds are on the lower deck, all with walk in wardrobes. The beds can be easily converted into twin beds if required and all staterooms have television screens and en suite bathrooms.
