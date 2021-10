The 46 metre custom motor yacht Adamaris has been listed for sale by Deniz Kaymaz at Northrop & Johnson. Custom built in wood by Turkish yard Urkmezler Yat to a design by Concept Marine, she was delivered in 2011. A comprehensive rebuild in 2021 saw an extra 4.6 metres added to her length and the fitting of extra-large windows to the deckhouses and forehull. Adding to her modernization, the bulwark along the saloon was lowered to open her views from floor to ceiling. The windows in the saloon are almost two metres tall.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO