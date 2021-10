Significant Improvements to its Digital Asset Management, Media Optimizer and WordPress Plugin Products Will Help Brands Make Visual-first Engagement Easier. Cloudinary, the media experience platform for many of the world’s top brands, today announced several innovative updates to its product portfolio. Each update is designed to enhance the customer experience and make it easier for brands to optimize their assets so they can continue to deliver fast and engaging visual experiences all over the world, across all channels, touchpoints and devices.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO