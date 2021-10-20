CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico

By Austin Saalman
 9 days ago

With the understanding that its featured tracks are reinterpretations as opposed to covers, I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico is two or three genuinely commendable efforts from being drab, discordant, and ultimately disappointing. While the notion of a Velvet Underground & Nico tribute...

Andrew Bird and Lucius shared a video featuring a cover of The Velvet Underground's "Venus In Furs." Bird and Lucius initially recorded the song for the recently released I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico compilation. Andrew Bird played violin, sang and is accompanied by...
(AP) — The most often-repeated thing said about the Velvet Underground is Brian Eno's quip that the band didn't sell many records, but everyone who bought one started a band. You won't hear that line in Todd Haynes' documentary "The Velvet Underground," nor will you see a montage of famous...
In a 1989 interview with The New York Times, The Velvet Underground vocalist and guitarist Lou Reed said, "There's a joke that we didn't sell many records, but that everyone who bought them went out and started a band." This observation has been revised over the years—it apparently was first said by Brian Eno in 1982—but it remains in the imagination for rock 'n' roll obsessives because it speaks to the band's mystique. To this day, liking The Velvet Underground can feel like being a part of a hip cohort who mix sophistication with rebellion. The Velvet Underground, a documentary film by Todd Haynes, taps into that feeling without being too obvious about it. This is Haynes' first nonfiction film, and his unusual approach gives an impression of the New York City art scene in the 1960s without the usual navel-gazing about the band's influence.
There's a type of nostalgic music documentary that's content to play the hits, providing all the surface pleasures of a well-executed jukebox musical with some charming anecdotes and self-serving moments of reflection, and then there's a second type that digs deeper. As a showcase for the music of a great band, Todd Haynes' The Velvet Underground does not disappoint: Loud and visceral, the film reanimates songs like "All Tomorrow's Parties," "Venus in Furs," or "Heroin" that might feel like canonical relics of the '60s when deployed by less deft hands. If you're a fan, it will send you back to the original albums with new zeal. If the group is only something you know from banana t-shirts and that classic quote about how everyone who bought their first record formed a band, it will likely make you a convert.
By coincidence, two new music documentaries about two of the most influential American rock acts of the last half-century are playing in Madison theaters this week. Todd Haynes' "The Velvet Underground" played at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St., as part of the museum's Spotlight Cinema series Wednesday. The film is also available to stream on Apple TV.
It's hard to describe "The Velvet Underground" documentary as a traditional documentary or a film. It's an experience, or better yet an exhibit; it's something meant to be felt and surrounded by. Todd Haynes', the director, created this documentary through a series of contemporary and archival interviews, – b-roll and old footage – that transported me into the musical avant-garde world of art in the 1960s through the eyes of the founders of The Velvet Underground: Lou Reed, the frontman of the band and a Syracuse alum, John Cale, who played violin.
(Review Explosion is a recurring AnalogPlanet feature covering recent releases for which we either don't have sufficient time to fully explore, or that are not worthy of it. Curated by AnalogPlanet contributing editor Malachi Lui, Review Explosion focuses on the previous couple months' new releases and reissues.) Injury Reserve -...
New York singer/songwriter Nisa一full name Nisa Lumaj一shared her debut EP, Guilt Trip last year. This winter she's back with her follow-up EP, Time To Plant Tears, once again constructing lush cinematic soundscapes. As Nisa describes, the record centers on "confrontation and focus; weathering internal and external changes; desire, and emotional rebirth." Today Nisa is back with another taste of the EP with her new single, "Cold," premiering with Under the Radar.
Singer/songwriter Alex Stephens first cut his teeth playing keyboards for The Orielles and Trudy & The Romance, but recently he's been crafting solo pop symphonies from his Liverpool bedroom. Later this week, Stephens is sharing his debut album as Strawberry Guy, Sun Outside My Window, his steadfastly optimistic lockdown record. Ahead of the release, he's already shared a handful of singles, but he's now back with a final taste of the album, "I'll Be There," premiering with Under the Radar.
Todd Haynes' latest film, "The Velvet Underground," is a relentless charmer that stands out among the most personal of music documentaries because every second of it shows the touch of an obsessive fan. Although it's his first documentary, Haynes exhibits the same eye for the personal that he did in his other musician-focused works: the chilling stop-motion Barbie film "Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story," the Bowie and "Citizen Kane"-inspired "Velvet Goldmine," and the ambitious "I'm Not There" (in which he cast six actors as variations of Bob Dylan). He has always seemed more interested in the humanity and turmoil behind the work of his chosen musicians than in finding meaning in their artistic output. Despite the ostensibly informational purpose of his first foray into documentary, he isn't afraid to get stuck in the emotional heart of his subjects.
Art pop outfit Worthitpurchase began with the duo of Nicole Rowe and Omar Akrouche. After meeting in 2015 via SoundCloud the pair forged a quick creative bond, one which steadily coalesced into the late-night recording sessions that made up their debut album, Dizzy Age. The band's self-produced debut found them exploring the boundaries of experimental pop, coupled with intricate, diaristic lyricism. In the months since the band have added to the lineup their longtime collaborator Eric Van Thyne, and today they're back with their latest single, "Inbetween," premiering with Under the Radar.
Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) has shared a live performance video of her new song “Madonna.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming sophomore studio album, Valentine, which will be out on November 5 via Matador. Watch the video below. Jordan speaks about the new song in a press...
Indie rock band The High Water Marks spent over a decade on hiatus, before returning last year with Ecstasy Rhymes. Frontwoman Hilarie Sidney is best-known as co-founder of the Elephant Six collective and The Apples In Stereo. The High Water Marks' power pop return will be quickly followed next year with another new album, Proclaimer of Things. Last month they shared "Jenny," their first single from the album, and today they're back with the album's title track, premiering with Under the Radar.
R.E.M.'s tenth overall album and their fourth in a succession of '90s masterworks beginning with Out of Time, 1996's New Adventures in Hi-Fi incorporated the best of the group's previous releases into a single moody exploration of the modern West in its imperial twilight. Whatever approaches may not have succeeded on the previous year's Monster or the preceding Automatic for the People are perfected here, blending the band's penchant for raw Americana, stadium-ready glam rock, and avant-garde artiness into a single concoction that overshadows many of their previous efforts. Reissued for its 25th anniversary by Craft Recordings, R.E.M.'s subtle '90s masterwork has made a triumphant return, with something to offer listeners both old and new.
The Velvet Underground, in the words of John Cale, was a balancing act -- a search for "how to be elegant and how to be brutal.". That is perhaps the best description of how "Pop dissolved high culture" in the music of a band that brought together the New York avant-garde scenes of the 1960s to create a new gritty sensibility that -- 54 years after no one bought their first album -- has made them one of the most important, influential bands in rock history.
