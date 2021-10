The Antipodeans and the Scandis led last week's move against the dollar, registering more than 1% gains. The yen was the weakest of the major currencies, falling almost 1.75%, its worst week since March 2020. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index initially declined to a new low for the year before recovering to snap a five-week slide and gain nearly 0.45%.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO