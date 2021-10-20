CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope praises freedom of children after boy gets a skullcap

Times Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Wednesday praised the “spontaneity and freedom” of children...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pope OKs Canada trip to help healing with Indigenous peoples

Pope Francis has agreed to visit Canada to help ongoing efforts at reconciliation with Indigenous peoples following shocking revelations of the Catholic church’s role in the abuse and deaths of thousands of native children, the Vatican said on Wednesday. In a brief statement, the Holy See's press office said that the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has invited the pope to make an apostolic journey to Canada “also in the context of the long-standing pastoral process of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.” The statement didn't cite why the reconciliation process was needed. In return, Francis “has indicated his willingness to...
RELIGION
IBTimes

Boy's Surprise Walk-on Charms Pope

A boy who walked unexpectedly onto the stage to say hello to Pope Francis during the weekly Wednesday audience at the Vatican won a white papal skullcap to take home. The boy, wearing a black tracksuit with yellow stripes, grasped a smiling Francis by the hand, before being offered a chair next to the pontiff by a senior Vatican official.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Hats off to the Pope! Boy, 10, climbs on Vatican stage to ask Francis for his headwear - before officials hand child a skullcap and seat next to the Pontiff who praises his 'spontaneity and freedom'

This is the heartwarming moment a boy with learning difficulties clambered onstage to meet the Pope and ask for his cap before being offered a seat next to the pontiff. Francis shook hands with ten-year-old Paolo Junior who pointed at the Pope's white skullcap, asking if he could wear it.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
The Associated Press

Vatican cancels live TV broadcast of Biden greeting pope

ROME (AP) — The Vatican on Thursday abruptly canceled the planned live broadcast of U.S. President Joe Biden meeting Pope Francis, the latest restriction to media coverage of the Holy See that sparked complaints from White House- and Vatican-accredited journalists. The live broadcast of Biden’s Friday visit was trimmed to...
POTUS
AFP

Pope to visit Canada after indigenous school scandal

Pope Francis will visit Canada as the Catholic Church seeks to rebuild bridges with the indigenous community following a horrifying scandal of abuse at Church-run residential schools, the Vatican said Wednesday. "The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has invited the Holy Father to make an apostolic journey to Canada, also in the context of the long-standing pastoral process of reconciliation with indigenous peoples," it said. "His Holiness has indicated his willingness to visit the country on a date to be settled in due course." The Catholic Church in Canada in September apologised "unequivocally" to Canada's indigenous peoples for a century of abuses at Church-run residential schools set up by the government under a policy of assimilation.
RELIGION
Times Daily

Prayer for kidnappers deeply rooted in mission group's faith

When Amish gather for worship each week, they regularly sing the solemn, German-dialect hymns that their spiritual forebears composed nearly five centuries ago in a condition akin to that of 17 missionaries recently kidnapped in Haiti — captivity. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
RELIGION
Times Daily

Presidents and popes over the years: Gifts, gaffes, grief

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden meets with Pope Francis on Friday, he won’t kiss the ring. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vatican City#Ap
TheConversationAU

Spirit of resistance: why Destiny Church and other New Zealand Pentecostalists oppose lockdowns and vaccination

Was anyone surprised when New Zealand’s self-made Apostle Brian Tamaki courted controversy and arrest by participating in two anti-lockdown protests in Auckland recently? Or that during one of these events he declared he would rather live in “dangerous freedom than peaceful slavery” and likened the director-general of health to Hitler? This was, after all, the same Brian Tamaki whose Destiny Church followers wanted to reclaim Christchurch “for Jesus” in the immediate aftermath of the 2019 terrorist attacks. And who blamed the Christchurch earthquakes on “gays, sinners and murderers”. Those familiar with the branch of modern Christianity known as Pentecostalism would not...
WORLD
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Boy Goes Up On Stage With The Pope

This boy became the star of Pope Francis' general audience on Wednesday. The boy walked on stage, sat next to the pope, and even got to take home a white cap just like the pope's.
RELIGION
Times Daily

US to pay $88M to families, victims of SC church massacre

WASHINGTON (AP) — Families of nine victims killed in a racist attack at a Black South Carolina church have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to purchase the gun he used in the 2015 massacre. Support local journalism reporting on...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
New York Post

Biden delays meeting with Pope Francis over spending bill crisis

Devout Roman Catholic President Biden reportedly had to delay his flight to visit Pope Francis to continue crisis talks over his deadlocked spending bill. Biden, who keeps a picture of the pope behind his desk in the Oval Office, was due to fly to Rome early on Thursday, ready for his first meeting with the pontiff since taking office in January.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thenewsleaders.com

Fundraiser recipient praises Joe Boys’ group

I would like to send a huge shout out to the Joe Boys’ Poker Run Organization!! On Sept. 18, they hosted an annual Bike Run and Fundraising Event at the LaPlayette in St. Joseph. I want to thank the Joe Boys’ Poker Run Committee for their gift of generosity to...
CHARITIES
AFP

Haitian police receive proof that hostages are alive

Haitian police have received proof that 16 Americans and a Canadian abducted by a gang are alive, a police source said Thursday. The missionaries and family members were abducted October 16 while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti's most powerful crime gangs. "We have proof that all the hostages are alive," a source with the National Police told AFP without saying what kind of proof it was or when it was received. The police said negotiations with the kidnappers for the release of the hostages are under way and several FBI agents in Haiti are helping with the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Migrants march on Mexican capital demanding 'dignity'

Around 1,000 migrants seeking refugee status marched on Monday towards the Mexican capital, as the government faced a call by the United Nations to process the requests quickly. Asked about the caravan, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday it was "important that migrants be treated with respect and dignity," and that requests for refugee status "be treated quickly."
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

How some ‘Jewitches’ embrace both Judaism and witchcraft

In a scene from a recently released movie, three older women in a small room slowly walk clockwise around a table covered in candles, chanting curses softly.A scene from the latest “Macbeth” remake? Not exactly: It’s a moment from indie film “A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff ” a musical exploration of spirituality, Jewish identity and the Bernie Madoff case.Its creator, Alicia Jo Rabins, identifies as a Jewish artist and educator who incorporates elements of witchcraft into her practice of Judaism an increasingly common, if still controversial, combination.In both the modern witchcraft and Jewish communities, people are bringing together...
RELIGION
Times Daily

EU chief calls for leadership at climate 'moment of truth'

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief executive called Thursday for a show of climate leadership ahead of two major international meetings focused on curbing global warming, warning that world leaders face “a moment of truth.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
ENVIRONMENT
Times Daily

US lowers cutoff for lead poisoning in young kids

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials have changed their definition of lead poisoning in young children — a move expected to more than double the number of kids with worrisome levels of the toxic metal in their blood. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
KIDS
The Independent

In Haiti, the difficult relationship of gangs and business

Youri Mevs knew that the call was coming, and she was terrified.Mevs is a member of one of the richest families in Haiti; she owns Shodecosa, Haiti’s largest industrial park, which warehouses 93 percent of the nation’s imported food. Like everyone else, she has watched with despair as her country descended into chaos since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise Her office got the call one early morning in August. It was from Jimmy Cherizier -- aka Barbecue, a former policeman who leads the G9 gang coalition which controls the coastal strip of Port-au-Prince Most of Haiti’s food...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy