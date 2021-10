A new identity center to serve Indigenous and Native American students at Tufts will open to the community later this academic year under the Division of Student Diversity and Inclusion (DSDI), which serves as a resource for undergraduate and graduate students interested in thinking about social identities and the ways they impact the world. The new center will join the university’s seven other centers, including Africana, Asian American, FIRST, LGBT, Latinx, Women’s, and the Center for STEM Diversity.

MEDFORD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO