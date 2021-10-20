Soccer-Man City, Brugge condemn attack on fan after Champions League game

The Champions League is back in action on Paramount+. Make sure to check out all of our expert picks for this match and the rest of the day's action. Manchester City and Club Brugge will face off at 12:45 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Jan Breydelstadion on Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage. Man City is coming off of a 2-0 defeat to PSG. On the other hand, Club Brugge won 2-1 against RB Leipzig three weeks ago. Right now, Man City (three points) is in third place in Group A, while Club Brugge (four points) is in second place in the group behind PSG (four points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

UEFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO