The clubbing and partying cultures are popular across Europe, and it is not something that Europe has recently inculcated; the culture has been an integral part of Europe’s history and has only gotten better with time. Smoking is now a popular part of social clubs across Europe, especially in Spain and Italy. ELFLACO, a cannabis influencer in Europe, utilizes this culture to scale up his brand Flaco across all popular European clubs.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO