Sustainable Software Engineering is an emerging discipline at the intersection of climate science, software, hardware, electricity markets, and data center design. In the most recent InfoQ Trends Report on architecture, the InfoQ team added designing for sustainability for the first time, suggesting that it's emerging because people are realizing that the software industry is responsible for a level of carbon usage comparable to that of the aviation industry. The question then is what can we do as individual developers and architects, if anything, and what role does the broader shift to the Cloud have? Charles Humble explores the topic with Microsoft's Asim Hussain, green cloud advocacy lead and chair of the Green Software Foundation. They discuss techniques such as demand shifting, as well as the current challenges that the Green Software Foundation is aiming to address.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO