Dollar steadies, risk appetite boosts Aussie, kiwi

By Reuters
 8 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar held steady on Wednesday, after an improvement in global risk appetite saw riskier currencies gain and the safe-haven yen hit a four-year low against the dollar overnight. European stock indexes were mostly up and the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to a five-month high...

Shore News Network

Aussie dollar firm as bonds tumble, yen looks past BOJ

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Central bank policymakers buffeted currency trading on Thursday as the Australian dollar held firm on growing speculation about the Reserve Bank of Australia’s tightening plans, while the yen steadied as the Bank of Japan kept policy steady as expected. Next on the agenda is the European...
BUSINESS
AFP

Markets await ECB stimulus clues amid rising inflation

Rising inflation across the eurozone will take centre stage as European Central Bank governors meet on Thursday to debate the future of the bank's monetary policy. Elsewhere in the European Union, rate-setters have reacted sharply to inflation, with both Polish and Czech central banks making their biggest rate rises in years.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Burst of rising prices tests European Central Bank

European Central Bank officials are confronting the highest inflation in more than a decade and supply shortages that are holding back the pandemic recovery as they decide monetary policy Thursday for the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency. The meeting of the 25-member governing council isn't expected to result in changes to the bank's 1.85 trillion ($2.14 trillion) bond purchase program aimed at getting the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic. But it could lay the groundwork for a December decision on the program that drives down longer-term borrowing costs, easing credit for businesses and supporting growth...
BUSINESS
Jens Weidmann
CNBC

Gold steadies as U.S. bond yields retreat and dollar eases

Gold prices steadied on Wednesday as a softer dollar and a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields buoyed the safe-haven metal ahead of major central bank policy meetings this week and next. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,784.66 an ounce by 1214 GMT after falling as much as 0.6% earlier...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Are institutions in 2021 increasing their appetite for risk in cryptos

FOMO remains alive and well in the cryptocurrency world, with lesser-known tokens outperforming in recent times. Even compared to industry leaders Bitcoin and Ether. Here’s a recent report to further supplement this paradigm shift. Cryptocurrency exchange Okcoin published a report to highlight the rising demand for “younger” tokens amongst its...
MARKETS
The Independent

UK economy to regain pre-Covid peak at year-end – OBR

Britain’s economy will recover faster than expected from the pandemic with unemployment and ballooning debt levels also lower than first feared, according to the UK fiscal watchdog.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said it now believes the economy will return to its pre-Covid level at the “turn of the year”, around six months earlier than predicted in March, as it delivered a raft of economic upgrades.Predicted long-term scarring effects of Covid-19 on the economy have also been scaled back by the independent forecaster, which has revised it down from 3% to 2%.But the OBR figures also revealed pain in...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Dollar edges up in steady markets before central bank meetings

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged up on Tuesday in narrow-range trading as markets awaited news from upcoming central bank meetings that might spark volatility. After a report showed that U.S. consumers were more confident about the economy than expected, the dollar index rose modestly and was up 0.1% at 93.9280 at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1903 GMT).
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Euro extends slump, Aussie jumps, dollar ends mixed

Pound Rallies; CHF, JPY Slide; Inflation Debate Grows. Summary: The Euro slid further against the US Dollar to 1.1611 from 1.1643 in choppy overnight trade. However, trading in other currencies was slower with the Greenback finishing mixed against its rivals. Sterling rose slightly to 1.3767 (1.3760) as markets continued to speculate on a rate hike by the Bank of England at it’s meeting on November 4. The Australian Dollar jumped against the Greenback to 0.7493 (0.7467), up 0.50%, and finishing as best performing FX. Ahead of tomorrow’s Australian Q3 CPI report, the antipodean Battler’s strength gained momentum. Traditional low yielders, the Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc slid against the US Dollar. The USD/JPY pair settled at 113.72 from 113.57 while USD/CHF was last at 0.9198 (0.9165 yesterday). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against 6 major currencies edged higher to 93.82 from 93.60 yesterday. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Dollar finished with modest losses. USD/SGD (US Dollar- Singapore Dollar) dipped to 1.3469 from 1.3475 yesterday. The Dollar slid against the Thai Baht (USD/THB) to 33.05 from 33.35. Against China’s Offshore Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) was edged higher to finish at 6.3835 (6.3785). There was little in the way of economic data released yesterday. Germany’s IFO Business Climate Index for October dropped to 97.7 from 98.8, and modestly lower than median expectations at 98.0. Former US Treasury Secretary’s Larry Summers and Janet Yellen exchanged remarks on inflation in social media. Janet Yellen, the first woman to serve as the US Treasury secretary said that Summers was incorrect in the issue of inflation. Summers had earlier sounded the alarm on inflation. The benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yield closed flat at 1.63%. The 2-year note settled with a rate of 0.43% (0.45%). Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was last at -0.12% from -0.11% yesterday.
BUSINESS
Wharton

How PPP Participation Increased Banks’ Risk Appetites

Risk appetites have increased among U.S. banks that dispensed money to pandemic-hit small businesses under the government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to a new research paper by experts at Wharton and elsewhere. “The extent of banks’ PPP participation is associated with relatively greater risk-taking outside of the program,” the paper’s authors noted.
REAL ESTATE
investing.com

Dollar steadies after bounce off of one-month low

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar steadied on Monday afternoon after bouncing off a one-month low as traders weighed the prospects of higher interest rates for different currencies and considered how coming economic data and central bank comments could impact their positions. The upward move came at the expense of...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD consolidates below 1.2400 amid steady US dollar

USD/CAD trades cautiously following the previous session’s gains on Tuesday. WTI retreats from $84.00 and is exerting pressure on the Canadian dollar. Fed/ BoC rate hike bets, inflation, and higher commodity prices take the center stage. The USD/CAD pair accumulates gains on Tuesday in the early Asian trading hours. The...
CURRENCIES
Shore News Network

Asian shares steady, dollar weak as traders await earnings

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares started steady on Monday ahead of a week packed with major quarterly earnings announcements, while the dollar hovered near October lows after three weeks of risk-friendly sentiment hurt safe-haven currencies. HSBC and Facebook will both publish quarterly results on Monday, in Asian trading and...
WORLD
investing.com

Dollar Edges Lower; Evergrande News Supports Risk Appetite

Investing.com -- The dollar was modestly lower in early trading in Europe on Friday, losing ground against higher yielders in particular after good news out of China supported risk assets in general. Local media reported that struggling real estate developer China Evergrande has found the money to pay interest on...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

