We weren’t too enamoured with Doctor Who: The Edge of Time when it released on VR platforms in 2019. Closing his review, Chris McMullen wrote “Doctor Who: The Edge of Time has flashes of excellence and, if you’re a hardcore Doctor Who fan, you’ll get something out of it. But for a show that’s had this long a run, there’s really nothing remarkable about Doctor Who: The Edge of Time.” Released today for non-VR formats, however, Doctor Who: The Edge of Time has been renamed. The first-person narrative adventure is now Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO