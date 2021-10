Fans of Tony Jaros' Rivergarden bar in Northeast Minneapolis know all about the infamous 'greenie', it's the only place you can get one, well it was the only place you could get one. Last year during the COVID-19 bar closures the folks at Tony Jaros offered up a limited number of DIY 'greenie' mix packets, and they sold out in just minutes. Well, yesterday Tony Jaros' announced on social media that the popular take-home, DIY mix packets are back again for the holiday season, and once again quantities are limited.

