VIDEO PREMIERE: Summer Rain – Let Me Tell You

“I just showed up and sang in the last video I did because I’m really not used to making music videos. So when it came to this one, I asked, ’can we do that same thing where I just show up and sing again, because that was really cool,'” says Cody Johnson about his approach to his nervous desire to appear in front of the camera for videos like the one for his latest single, “’Til You Can’t.” However, in this case, director Dustin Haney denied his request. “Instead, I went in with an open mind, let go of the reins, and went with it,” he says.

