Newly-named 'Capt. John Young Hangar' honors legendary NASA astronaut

By Robert Z. Pearlman
Space.com
Space.com
 8 days ago
HOUSTON — NASA's longest-serving astronaut now has his name on one of the space agency's longest-serving structures. Johnson Space Center director Vanessa Wyche led a ceremony on Tuesday (Oct. 19) to name Hangar 276 at Ellington Field in Houston for the late John Young. A NASA employee for more than 40...

Space.com

Private space stations are coming. Here's what NASA astronauts want to see

Two NASA astronauts in space right now have some ideas about what the future may hold in low-Earth orbit (LEO), and what they hope to see in a commercial space station. Soon, Earth's orbit could be home to commercial space stations and private outposts hosting a new age of spaceflight and exploration. (Currently, astronauts live only in the International Space Station and China's Tiangong core module). In a recent live call from Space.com to the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei and Megan McArthur shared their thoughts on what they hope commercial space stations might one day look like when compared to their current home in orbit.
AFP

NASA sending four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

NASA is teaming up with SpaceX once more to send four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday, including three first-timers. The crew of mission "Crew-3" will spend six months on the orbital outpost, conducting research in areas including material sciences, health, and botany, to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth. Americans Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron as well as German Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency (ESA) will launch aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft named "Endurance," fixed atop a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:21 am (0621 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. "Last night we got to go see Endurance in the hangar as they got ready to roll it out to the pad, and actually put our hands on the Dragon, which is a pretty special experience," Chari, a US Air Force colonel who is commanding the mission, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
Space.com

L+600 and counting: ESA astronaut to be 600th person in space on SpaceX Crew-3 launch

A German astronaut is set to become the 600th person to enter space and he will do so flying with a U.S. astronaut who once came close to being number 500. Matthias Maurer with the European Space Agency (ESA) will gain the distinction of being the sexcentenarian space traveler when he launches to the International Space Station as a member of SpaceX's Crew-3 mission, currently scheduled for early Sunday morning (Oct. 31). Maurer is one of three first-time fliers on the four-person crew, including NASA astronauts Raja Chari and Kayla Barron, but he was identified by NASA as the designated milestone maker.
Herbie J Pilato

NASA's Recent Take On Space Visitors

Actor William Shatner, a.k.a. "Captain James T. Kirk," from TV's legendary Star Trek pop-culture franchise, at 90-years-old, recently became the oldest-living human being to catapult into space, with Amazon king Jeff Bezos.
NASA and SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts prep for launch as teams work toilet issue

--- The four-person crew slated to launch on NASA and SpaceX's next mission to the International Space Station this weekend are pushing forward with preparations as mission managers check off last-minute hardware issues. NASA's Kayla Barron, Raja Chari and Thomas Marshburn, along with the European Space Agency's Matthias Maurer, are...
Space.com

Crew-3 astronauts excited to ride SpaceX's Dragon on Halloween

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Dragon's next riders are excited to strap into the capsule and blast into space. Four astronauts are scheduled to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Endurance at 2:21 a.m. EDT (0621 GMT) on Sunday (Oct. 31). The liftoff will kick off Crew-3, SpaceX's third operational mission to the orbiting lab for NASA.
Space.com

NASA to reveal new Jupiter atmosphere discovery Thursday. How to watch live.

NASA will hold a briefing Thursday (Oct. 28) with fresh information about how the atmosphere of Jupiter works beneath the giant planet's colorful clouds. You can watch the event live at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) on this page, courtesy of NASA Television, as well as on NASA TV, the NASA app, the NASA website and the agency's social media channels. You'll see heavy participation from folks involved in the Juno mission, which is investigating Jovian weather processes from up close.
Space.com

Every mission to the moon

Since the dawn of the space age, more than a hundred spacecraft have left Earth en route to the moon, according to NASA's records. Not all of them made it, especially in the early years, but the ones that did embody some of the most amazing feats of human ingenuity ever seen.
Space.com

SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endurance arrives at rocket hangar in awesome photos

SpaceX's Endurance spacecraft has arrived at the hangar, ready for launch. This Halloween (Oct. 31), SpaceX's latest crewed launch to the International Space Station will lift off from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 2:21 a.m. EDT (0621 GMT). The mission will send four astronauts off on a six-month journey in space. Launching atop a Falcon 9 rocket, the crew will travel to the station in SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance.
NASA

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 Astronauts Arrive at Florida Spaceport

The astronauts who will soon launch to the International Space Station as part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission arrived today, Oct. 26, at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to undergo final preparations before launch. NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, along with ESA (European Space...
NASA

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 Astronauts En Route to Kennedy Space Center

The astronauts who will fly on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station are now on their way to the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where they will begin final preparations for launch. NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, along with ESA (European Space...
Space.com

Space.com

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

