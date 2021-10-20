CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA has selected new space telescope project to study Milky Way's evolution

By Doris Elin Urrutia
NASA has picked a new telescope to head into space, where it will peer out in search of the most powerful light emissions made in the universe. Radio, visible light and X-rays are all part of the electromagnetic spectrum. These waves vary in intensity, with gamma rays being the most energetic....

LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

What’s Causing the Mysterious Radio Waves Coming From the Heart of the Milky Way?

The center of the Milky Way is a mysterious place. Astronomers think there’s a supermassive black hole there, though it could be dark matter instead. The region is densely packed with stars, dominated by red giants. And because of all the dust between Earth and the galactic center, we can’t see anything with visible light, ultraviolet light, or low-energy x-rays.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

NASA Says We Need to Talk About What Happens When We Find Life Beyond Earth

Even though we have not found any evidence of extraterrestrial life so far, that's not to say we shouldn't be prepared for the day when that could change. After all, many scientists think that alien life is a distinct possibility – if not an outright probability. While we are yet to turn up a whisper of hard evidence to support the hypothetical existence of life beyond Earth, we are nonetheless always looking for it. If or when we ever do find that evidence, though – or even just begin to piece together the first, incremental traces of it – we need to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

Toilet issue with Crew Dragon capsule will be fixed before launch

SpaceX is getting ready to launch another Crew Dragon to send astronauts to the ISS this weekend. The fact that the Crew Dragon had a toilet aboard is something that many didn’t know until the Inspiration4 mission that sent an all civilian crew into space. On that mission, SpaceX confirmed that an alarm did go off, indicating an issue with the toilet aboard the spacecraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Jupiter's Great Red Spot is even deeper than scientists had thought

It's hard to imagine the sheer scale of Jupiter's Great Red Spot from here on Earth, because the storm is so big that it could swallow our planet. Now, it turns out, the Great Red Spot isn't just wide: it's deep too, quite a bit deeper than anybody expected. Data from NASA's Juno spacecraft has shown that the behemoth storm extends as much as 310 miles (500 kilometers) beneath Jupiter's cloud tops. And the Jupiter maelstrom is linked to jets that go far deeper, hinting that the giant planet's upper and lower atmospheres are tied together.
ASTRONOMY
Astronomy
NASA
Economy
Industry
Science
Facebook
Aerospace & Defense
Space.com

Private space stations are coming. Here's what NASA astronauts want to see

Two NASA astronauts in space right now have some ideas about what the future may hold in low-Earth orbit (LEO), and what they hope to see in a commercial space station. Soon, Earth's orbit could be home to commercial space stations and private outposts hosting a new age of spaceflight and exploration. (Currently, astronauts live only in the International Space Station and China's Tiangong core module). In a recent live call from Space.com to the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei and Megan McArthur shared their thoughts on what they hope commercial space stations might one day look like when compared to their current home in orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

NASA's Webb will join forces with the Event Horizon Telescope to reveal the Milky Way's supermassive black hole

On isolated mountaintops across the planet, scientists await word that tonight is the night: The complex coordination between dozens of telescopes on the ground and in space is complete, the weather is clear, tech issues have been addressed—the metaphorical stars are aligned. It is time to look at the supermassive black hole at the heart of our Milky Way galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Jupiter’s swirling ‘Great Red Spot’ is far deeper than we realised, Nasa’s Juno probe shows

Jupiter’s swirling, mysterious “Great Red Spot” extends much deeper into the planet than we had previously known, Nasa has said.The new findings from the Juno spacecraft, which flew past our near neighbour, give more detail about the red spot than has ever been known before. They give new information about the climate on the planet The Great Red Spot can be seen from Earth as a bulging scarlet circle on the surface of Jupiter. But close-up, it is tempest that is swirling 16,000 kilometres across the planet – big enough to swallow Earth whole – and has been going for hundreds...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Sun fires off major solar flare from Earth-facing sunspot

A major solar flare erupted from the sun on Thursday (Oct. 28) in the strongest storm yet of our star's current weather cycle. The sun fired off an X1-class solar flare, its most powerful kind of flare, that peaked at 11:35 a.m. EDT (1535 GMT), according to an alert from the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), which tracks space weather events.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

NASA's DART spacecraft, humanity's first asteroid defense mission, less than one month from launch

NASA is less than one month away from launching humanity's first-ever asteroid-deflecting mission, known as DART, short for "Double Asteroid Redirection Test." DART is a spacecraft that will launch in late November with the purpose of deflecting an asteroid. The craft will hit an asteroid head-on in an attempt to move it onto a slightly different path. While the asteroid target does not pose a risk of impacting Earth, this will be an important, first-of-its-kind test of this kind of technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Estée Lauder teams up with International Space Station to tackle Earth's plastic problem

Research in space could help humanity to tackle our big plastic problem here on Earth. The global beauty brand Estée Lauder has partnered with the International Space Station to combat Earth's plastic issues with the ISS National Lab Sustainability Challenge: Beyond Plastics. The challenge, funded and supported in part by Estée Lauder, was announced today (Oct. 28) by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS).
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

NASA sending four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

NASA is teaming up with SpaceX once more to send four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday, including three first-timers. The crew of mission "Crew-3" will spend six months on the orbital outpost, conducting research in areas including material sciences, health, and botany, to help inform future deep space exploration and benefit life on Earth. Americans Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron as well as German Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency (ESA) will launch aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft named "Endurance," fixed atop a Falcon 9 rocket at 2:21 am (0621 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. "Last night we got to go see Endurance in the hangar as they got ready to roll it out to the pad, and actually put our hands on the Dragon, which is a pretty special experience," Chari, a US Air Force colonel who is commanding the mission, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Brilliant Venus is putting on a sky show! How to track it for the rest of the year

Right now, the two planets getting the most attention in our evening sky are the gas giants of the solar system: Saturn, which through even a small telescope boasts a spectacular system of rings, and Jupiter, which features a large disk crossed by gaseous bands and a retinue of four, bright satellites that change their positions relative to each other from hour to hour and night to night. Both planets are readily visible in the southwestern evening sky soon after nightfall.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

