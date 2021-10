HOFFENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Ambitious Cologne came back to earth with a resounding thud as Hoffenheim turned on the style to win 5-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday. Cologne was sixth before kickoff but its strong form came with a little weakness considering it had conceded at least one goal in every game, and Hoffenheim exploited that fully to prove it plays better against the leading sides.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO