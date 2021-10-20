CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GNT Invests $30m in its North American operations

By Anthony Myers contact
Confectionary News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInitial phase of GNT's North American expansion is complete with the commissioning of a new warehouse, company said. GNT, the manufacturer of EXBERRY Coloring Foods, is to invest at least $30m to expand its operation in North America. Located in Gaston County, North Carolina, the...

www.confectionerynews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
