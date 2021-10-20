GNT Invests $30m in its North American operations

The New Zealand King Salmon Company, creators of Omega Plus salmon superfood treats for pets, appointed Michael Fabbro as North American business manager. Fabbro is vice president for New Zealand King Salmon USA and has been managing the company’s sales and business development in North America since 2010. He launched the super-premium Ōra King salmon brand in North America in 2012 and played an instrumental role in growing the foodservice business from $5M to $40M+. Ōra King has been served at numerous Michelin-starred restaurants, including at Thomas Keller’s Per Se and Daniel Boulud’s eponymous Daniel restaurant. In addition, he launched its Regal smoked salmon brand in 2018, which recently captured the Specialty Food Association’s 2021 SOFI award for Best New Product of the Year. During his tenure, New Zealand King Salmon was able to achieve the “Green / Best Choice” rating from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program.

