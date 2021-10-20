CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forever Astro Jason Castro Shuts Up Red Sox Nation, Pushing Houston to One of the Biggest (and Most Improbable) Wins in Franchise History

By Chris Baldwin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — The Fenway crowd is roaring, with people stomping their feet, dancing in the aisles, certain things are headed for another moment in the bottom of the ninth. Red Sox hero Nathan Eovaldi just needs to finish off this Jason Castro guy first. A Houston Astro so anonymous that the...

