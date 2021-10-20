Forever Astro Jason Castro Shuts Up Red Sox Nation, Pushing Houston to One of the Biggest (and Most Improbable) Wins in Franchise History

For the season, Astros starters had a 3.60 ERA (fifth in the majors) compared to 4.49 for the Red Sox (17th). But for this series, it might all boil down to the severity of Lance McCullers Jr.’s forearm tightness. The righthander, whose 3.16 regular-season ERA was second among AL qualifiers, was having a splendid postseason until exiting the ALDS clincher against the White Sox after four innings. If he’s OK, he’d be set for Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 7. Framber Valdez (11-6, 3.14, pictured) figures to get the ball in Game 1, with Luis Garcia (11-8, 3.30) and José Urquidy (8-3, 3.62) options for Game 2. Should McCullers be a no-go, Zack Greinke (11-6, 4.16) would likely go back to starting, unless Dusty Baker would turn to Jake Odorizzi (6-7, 4.21), who was left off the ALDS roster. Nathan Eovaldi (11-9, 3.75), Boston’s likely Game 1 pitcher, is off to a good postseason start (1-0, 2.61 ERA, 0.77 WHIP 16 strikeouts in 10.1 innings) but got hammered in his only outing against the Astros this year, surrendering five runs and 11 hits in 5.2 innings at Fenway Park. Chris Sale (5-1, 3.16) isn’t his pre-Tommy John self just yet, as evidenced by the five runs he gave up in his Game 2 ALDS start in just one inning. Eduardo Rodriguez (13-8, 4.74) turned in one mediocre ALDS start and a clunker. Nick Pivetta (9-8, 4.53) personifies erratic: unhittable one day and mashable the next.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO