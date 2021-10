When Tesla decided to up the ante with the Model S, it had two versions in the pipeline – the Plaid and the Plaid+. However, in June 2020, Elon Musk announced on Twitter that the Plaid+ is canceled since the “Plaid is just so good”. Seeing the Plaid, I’m quite sure no one really needs more power and performance; well, not right away, though. But, a lot of us were wondering what it would’ve been like.

