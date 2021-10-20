Pope praises freedom of children after boy gets a skullcap

Was anyone surprised when New Zealand’s self-made Apostle Brian Tamaki courted controversy and arrest by participating in two anti-lockdown protests in Auckland recently? Or that during one of these events he declared he would rather live in “dangerous freedom than peaceful slavery” and likened the director-general of health to Hitler? This was, after all, the same Brian Tamaki whose Destiny Church followers wanted to reclaim Christchurch “for Jesus” in the immediate aftermath of the 2019 terrorist attacks. And who blamed the Christchurch earthquakes on “gays, sinners and murderers”. Those familiar with the branch of modern Christianity known as Pentecostalism would not...

