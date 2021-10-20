Pope praises freedom of children after boy gets a skullcap

With the kidnapping of 17 missionaries near Port-au-Prince, The Post’s editorial board turned to a familiar routine of using the jeopardy of citizens of developed Western nations to call for intervention in the Global South. Recounting previous U.S. military occupations in Haiti, 1915 to 1934 and 1994 to 1996, as well as a 13-year U.N. “stabilization force,” the board seems unable or unwilling to make an essential connection. Continuous outside intervention by the United States, European nations and the United Nations has handicapped the Haitian people, not rescued them nor allowed them to chart their own course.
