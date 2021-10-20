CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope praises freedom of children after boy gets a skullcap

By Vallejo Wash N Dry
Derrick
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Wednesday praised the “spontaneity and freedom” of children after...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Vatican cancels live TV broadcast of Biden greeting pope

ROME (AP) — The Vatican on Thursday abruptly canceled the planned live broadcast of U.S. President Joe Biden meeting Pope Francis, the latest restriction to media coverage of the Holy See that sparked complaints from White House- and Vatican-accredited journalists. The live broadcast of Biden’s Friday visit was trimmed to...
POTUS
AFP

Boy's surprise walk-on charms pope

A boy who walked unexpectedly onto the stage to say hello to Pope Francis during the weekly Wednesday audience at the Vatican won a white papal skullcap to take home. The boy was later waved off the stage by Francis, proudly wearing his brand new "zucchetto" -- the type of small and round white ecclesiastical skullcap worn by the pope.
RELIGION
NBC News

Boy steals scene at pope's audience by wanting Francis' skullcap

1 Day Walk-in Shower Installation: See How Much It'll Cost You. Roofers Tested 17 Gutter Guards… Here’s What They Discovered. Don't buy Progressive glasses before reading thisWe have changed the game when it comes to buying prescription eyewear and our secrets have been uncovered. Candid /. Thinking of Braces? Don't...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
The Independent

Pope OKs Canada trip to help healing with Indigenous peoples

Pope Francis has agreed to visit Canada to help ongoing efforts at reconciliation with Indigenous peoples following shocking revelations of the Catholic church’s role in the abuse and deaths of thousands of native children, the Vatican said on Wednesday. In a brief statement, the Holy See's press office said that the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has invited the pope to make an apostolic journey to Canada “also in the context of the long-standing pastoral process of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.” The statement didn't cite why the reconciliation process was needed. In return, Francis “has indicated his willingness to...
RELIGION
AFP

Pope to visit Canada after indigenous school scandal

Pope Francis will visit Canada as the Catholic Church seeks to rebuild bridges with the indigenous community following a horrifying scandal of abuse at Church-run residential schools, the Vatican said Wednesday. "The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has invited the Holy Father to make an apostolic journey to Canada, also in the context of the long-standing pastoral process of reconciliation with indigenous peoples," it said. "His Holiness has indicated his willingness to visit the country on a date to be settled in due course." The Catholic Church in Canada in September apologised "unequivocally" to Canada's indigenous peoples for a century of abuses at Church-run residential schools set up by the government under a policy of assimilation.
RELIGION
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Boy Goes Up On Stage With The Pope

This boy became the star of Pope Francis' general audience on Wednesday. The boy walked on stage, sat next to the pope, and even got to take home a white cap just like the pope's.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vatican City#Ap
TheConversationAU

Spirit of resistance: why Destiny Church and other New Zealand Pentecostalists oppose lockdowns and vaccination

Was anyone surprised when New Zealand’s self-made Apostle Brian Tamaki courted controversy and arrest by participating in two anti-lockdown protests in Auckland recently? Or that during one of these events he declared he would rather live in “dangerous freedom than peaceful slavery” and likened the director-general of health to Hitler? This was, after all, the same Brian Tamaki whose Destiny Church followers wanted to reclaim Christchurch “for Jesus” in the immediate aftermath of the 2019 terrorist attacks. And who blamed the Christchurch earthquakes on “gays, sinners and murderers”. Those familiar with the branch of modern Christianity known as Pentecostalism would not...
WORLD
New York Post

Biden delays meeting with Pope Francis over spending bill crisis

Devout Roman Catholic President Biden reportedly had to delay his flight to visit Pope Francis to continue crisis talks over his deadlocked spending bill. Biden, who keeps a picture of the pope behind his desk in the Oval Office, was due to fly to Rome early on Thursday, ready for his first meeting with the pontiff since taking office in January.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Parents sell Afghan baby girl for $500 to feed the rest of her starving siblings: Daughter was given to a stranger 'who wants her to marry his son' - as country faces total collapse

Starving Afghan families are selling their children in a desperate bid for money after the Taliban takeover put an end to the foreign funds that propped up the fragile economy, leaving it on the brink of collapse. BBC reporter Yogita Limaye travelled to a village outside of Herat, in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Washington Post

Please, no more military interventions in Haiti

With the kidnapping of 17 missionaries near Port-au-Prince, The Post’s editorial board turned to a familiar routine of using the jeopardy of citizens of developed Western nations to call for intervention in the Global South. Recounting previous U.S. military occupations in Haiti, 1915 to 1934 and 1994 to 1996, as well as a 13-year U.N. “stabilization force,” the board seems unable or unwilling to make an essential connection. Continuous outside intervention by the United States, European nations and the United Nations has handicapped the Haitian people, not rescued them nor allowed them to chart their own course.
WORLD
midfloridanewspapers.com

Holocaust survivor’s daughter shares dad’s memories of concentration camps

You might call it a miracle that a Holocaust survivor, imprisoned seven years in seven different Nazi concentration camps, dehumanized daily, tortured and almost marched to his death....refused to live a life of hate. That man was Abraham Kaner. He was born in Poland, April 17, 1924. Last week his...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel tells QAnon conference to send their enemies ‘back to hell where they belong’

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel delivered a bizarre speech to a QAnon conference, repeating word-for-word Mel Gibson’s famous battle cry from Braveheart.Mr Caviezel was speaking at the For God & Country: Patriot Double Down convention held in Las Vegas, where he claimed there was an ongoing religious war between Satan and liberal values.He mimicked the fiery speech given by Mr Gibson’s character William Wallace before a battle with the English in his 1995 film Braveheart, including the famous line “you can take our lives, but you can never take our freedom”.The 53-year-old went on share familiar...
RELIGION
AFP

Migrants march on Mexican capital demanding 'dignity'

Around 1,000 migrants seeking refugee status marched on Monday towards the Mexican capital, as the government faced a call by the United Nations to process the requests quickly. Asked about the caravan, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday it was "important that migrants be treated with respect and dignity," and that requests for refugee status "be treated quickly."
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Haitian police receive proof that hostages are alive

Haitian police have received proof that 16 Americans and a Canadian abducted by a gang are alive, a police source said Thursday. The missionaries and family members were abducted October 16 while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti's most powerful crime gangs. "We have proof that all the hostages are alive," a source with the National Police told AFP without saying what kind of proof it was or when it was received. The police said negotiations with the kidnappers for the release of the hostages are under way and several FBI agents in Haiti are helping with the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Violent rally in Pakistan leaves 2 Islamists, 1 police dead

Violence at an anti-France Islamist rally Wednesday in eastern Pakistan left at least one police officer and two demonstrators dead, officials said.Thousands of supporters of a radical Islamist party rallied on a highway in the town of Sadhuke as they marched toward the capital Islamabad They demanded the expulsion of France's envoy to Pakistan over publication of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad in France.The violence erupted a day after the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan said it would not accept the Islamists demand to close the French Embassy and expel the French envoy.Khan's decision infuriated supporters...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy