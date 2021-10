Breonte and Surf have a new collaboration out, and the track feels like a drugged-out haze of a party. “Show Me I’m Alive” is a swagger filled track about getting with the right girl (for the night,) and plenty of flexes ensue as well. There’s bars about getting money and the euphoric sensations that can come with it, and having to be brought back down to earth. The track is catchy, and definitely could generate a buzz for Breonte and Surf in the right pockets of the internet. We’ll be looking for more from both artists in the near future, as Breonte has been putting out a stream of music this year. Check out “Show Me I’m Alive” below:

