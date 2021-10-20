Search Warrant Executed At Iowa Home Linked To Xavior Harrelson Case

(Des Moines, IA) — A report by the Iowa Attorney General’s Crime Victim Assistance Division shows there were 17 domestic violence deaths in the first nine months of 2021 — which is the same amount in all of 2020. Division Director, Sandi Tibbetts Murphy, says that is a big concern with three months of the year left. Tibbetts Murphy can’t say there is a direct link to the pandemic — but says it is an aggravating factor. She says many of the service providers work one-on-one with the victims and the pandemic forced them to almost withdraw. Tibbetts Murphy says you should always seek help in dealing with your situation, and says there are advocacy programs across the state which provide services that are free and confidential.

