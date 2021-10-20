Search Warrant Executed At Iowa Home Linked To Xavior Harrelson Case
(New Sharon) Officers from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were at a home in New Sharon Tuesday, executing a search warrant. That home is linked to the Xavior Harrelson case, according to multiple media reports. Human remains found in a farm field near Montezuma have been confirmed as belonging to the 10-year-old boy who went missing. The A-T-F was following up on a firearms case – separate from the child’s death – and Iowa Public Radio is reporting the subjects in that case are associated with Xavior Harrelson’s family. Authorities say the boy’s death is suspicious.
