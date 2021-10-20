CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipton, MO

SH Volleyball Beats Tipton

By Townsquare Sedalia
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sacred Heart Volleyball traveled to Tipton in their last Kaysinger Conference match-up for the regular season. The JV lost in two sets 15-25, 20-25. This ends their season with an overall record of...

#Sh Volleyball#Sacred Heart Volleyball#Kaysinger Conference#Varsity#Districts
Sedalia, MO
