I got hit by an uninsured driver a couple of months ago and I am still paying the price. Thankfully, my car insurance rates did not go up and my deductible would have only been $25 because of Washington state's Uninsured Motorist laws! I say "would have only been $25" because after I took my car to a local auto body shop for a repair quote, my insurance company said my car was a total loss.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO