Video Games

Dying Light Platinum Edition currently banned from Nintendo eShop in the UK

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayers are struggling to get Dying Light‘s Nintendo Switch version from the Nintendo eShop, despite the game’s launch this week. The revelation came to light as members of the game’s subreddit made posts saying they couldn’t find the game. Their questions were answered by an official...

www.videogamer.com

