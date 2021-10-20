CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook Will Change Its Name As It Focuses On The Metaverse - Report

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Zuckerberg famously changed Facebook's name from The Facebook to just Facebook, but it appears an even bigger change-up is in store for the company. But this would almost certainly not change the name of the website itself, but rather be a new parent company name to better convey its growing...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says Mark Zuckerberg is 'not willing to protect the public from harm' as she prepares to give evidence to MPs this week

The inner workings of Facebook are set to be laid bare in front of MPs from tomorrow as whistleblower Frances Haugen prepares to testify on the social media giant's failure to 'protect the public' from harmful content. Ex-Facebook employee Haugen has levelled blistering criticism at her former employer in recent...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Mark Zuckerberg’s wife tries to clean up his image — good luck with that

Now that the Facebook Papers reveal what we’ve long suspected — Mark Zuckerberg is Satan — the roll-out of fuzzy, friendly, family man Zuck began in earnest last weekend, with his reclusive wife, Priscilla Chan, granting a lengthy interview to the Sunday Times UK. “Mark Zuckerberg’s Moral Compass,” ran the...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Name Change#Oculus#Verge#Facebook Connect#Alphabet#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fortune

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen tells lawmakers the only way to fix the company is to partially destroy its business model

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Facebook should "slow down" how people use its platform in order to counteract disinformation, but it doesn't want to do so because it would mean a tiny reduction in profit, whistleblower Frances Haugen told a parliamentary committee in the United Kingdom on Monday.
INTERNET
AFP

Google-parent Alphabet profit soars to over $18 bn

Google's parent company Alphabet announced profits Tuesday that jumped to $18.9 billion, even as the online colossus faces increased regulatory pressure and shifting of the lockdown lifestyles that have so benefited Big Tech. Google remains a centerpiece of online activity, with offerings such as its search engine, ad marketplace, and YouTube video platform that give it extensive global influence. Alphabet revenue of $65.1 billion in the recently-ended quarter eclipsed the same period last year by some 41 percent, according to the tech titan, as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived. Fellow giant Facebook, despite its whistleblower scandal, has also announced whopping profits, as did Microsoft, although Twitter reported a large loss due to a shareholder lawsuit settlement.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy