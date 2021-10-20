Queen Elizabeth politely declines Oldie of the Year Award

After seven decades of relentless service, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has reached a "turning point" after a night in hospital forced her to take advice to slow down and cut back on engagements. The 95-year-old cancelled her appearance at the UN climate conference, which starts on Sunday in Scotland, a rare move for the workaholic monarch and all the more telling given her personal commitment to environmental issues. Buckingham Palace said she was "disappointed" to pull out, but that the decision was taken following medical advice "to rest". It also came as a blow to organisers of the UN summit, with the queen's star power sure to attract attention to any event.

WORLD ・ 10 HOURS AGO