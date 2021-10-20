CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Megan Fox's Boohoo line is all about female sensuality

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Fox's Boohoo line is all about "female sensuality" and empowerment. The 'Jennifer's Body'...

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 4

Related
Elle

Megan Fox Opens Up About Her Body Dysmorphia

Megan Fox opened up about the contrast between how she sees herself and how the world sees her. The Jennifer's Body actor gave an honest, wide-ranging joint interview with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker), speaking with British GQ Style about the inner self she has hidden during her Hollywood career, and her mental health in general. In the interview, she revealed that she has body dysmorphia, a pattern of obsessing over the flaws one sees in their own appearance.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Here's an Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Look at Megan Fox's New boohoo Collaboration

For those who have felt a tad envious over Megan Fox's recent outfit choices, wishing they, too, had a closet full of cutouts and sexy staples, now is your chance to finally steal the actress' signature style — for a wallet-friendly price. Fox and her stylist, Maeve Reilly, teamed up with the brand boohoo to release a new clothing collaboration, which drops on Tuesday, October 19.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

No Shocker Here: Megan Fox's New Silver Hair Color Is Drop-Dead Sexy

Megan Fox, is that really you? The actress made her Instagram followers stop scrolling and do a double take on Friday afternoon when she posted a selfie showing off her new silver hair color. She didn't permanently dye that signature dark-brown hair of hers, though — it's simply a wig for her upcoming movie, Johnny & Clyde, which is currently filming in Rhode Island and set to premiere in 2022. Fox will play the role of Alana, a crime boss and casino owner, which she seemingly alluded to in her Instagram caption: "This is what the devil's daughter looks like."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily News

Megan Fox: It's very difficult to be a woman

Megan Fox thinks it's "very difficult to be a woman". The 35-year-old actress has encouraged other women to wear whatever makes them "feel good" and not to worry about the opinions of other people. Megan shared: "There are definitely some times where mentally, I’m not in a place where I...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Fox
wfav951.com

Megan Fox Is ‘Proud’ Of How ‘Jennifer’s Body’ Helped Women Come Out

Megan Fox recently told Alexa that she’s “proud” of the 2009 film Jennifer’s Body because it helped so many girls come out of the closet. She told the outlet, “I can’t tell you how many girls, from 30 down into their teens — or, f–k that, my age, too — come up to me and are like, ‘I realized I was gay because of you,’ or ‘I felt comfortable coming out because of you,’ because of Jennifer’s Body and the interviews I did about being bisexual before it was cool.”
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Megan Fox Teams With Boohoo for Fashion Collection

Click here to read the full article. Megan Fox is bringing her much-watched style to Boohoo. The actress is teaming with the online retailer for her first fashion collaboration, a collection of 40 pieces that mimic her bold, statement-making style. Fox also teamed with her fashion stylist, Maeve Reilly, on the collection.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysMet Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the LooksPhotos of Billie Eilish's Style Evolution “I am so excited to announce my first fashion collaboration with Boohoo,” Fox said in a statement. “I feel like I’ve really come into my own over...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Megan Fox Makes Her Signature Daring Style Shoppable With Her First-Ever Boohoo Collection

Megan Fox is bringing her signature risk-taking style to the market with a new collection for Boohoo. The online mega-retailer and the hit actress are joining forces this month for their first-ever collaborative capsule filled with everything you could need to elevate your fall style. Curated in part by celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, the collection includes edgy dresses, red hot statement suits and all the layering pieces to complete your closet. Sizes for each piece will range from an American 2 to 24 with a price range of $12 to $120. Fans can shop new Megan Fox x Boohoo styles starting Tuesday,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Megan Fox announces collaboration with Boohoo

Megan Fox has announced a new collaboration with fast fashion retailer boohoo.Created in conjunction with stylist Maeve Reilly, the pair have developed a collection of “interchangeable day/night pieces that will make you feel confident and sexy throughout autumn.”Shot by photographer, Felisha ToeIntino, the new range consists of over 40 styles including thigh high boots, boyfriend jeans, a retro padded-shoulder blazer dress and a zebra-print trench coat.In a statement, Fox said: “I am so excited to announce my first-ever fashion collaboration with boohoo!“I feel like I’ve really come into my own over the past few years, especially when it comes to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensuality#Clothing#Retailer
1428elm.com

Who does Megan Fox play in Night Teeth?

Night Teeth is one of the latest releases part of Netflix’s “Netflix and Chills” lineup for Halloween 2021. The stylish vampire flick stars a host of recognizable names, such as Debby Ryan, Sydney Sweeney, Lucy Fry and yes, Megan Fox. Fox has been having something of a (long overdue) career...
MOVIES
Hypebae

The 6 Best Megan Fox Films of All Time

From ruling the red carpet with her musician boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, to making a splash with her comeback film Till Death, Megan Fox is owning 2021. While the 35-year-old actor has been in the Hollywood scene since 2001, she was put on the map after landing her breakthrough role in Transformers back in 2007. However, some may argue that Jennifer’s Body is actually one of Fox’s best performances, despite the movie being perceived as a critical and commercial flop when it was first released a decade ago.
MOVIES
thefocus.news

What does Megan Fox's Nietzsche tattoo say? MGK forgets in GQ video

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly participated in GQ’s Couples Quiz and he couldn’t recall what her Nietzsche tattoo reads. Don’t worry, we’ve got the answer. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dropped jaws when photos of their GQ feature published. With the actress wearing next to nothing, pointing a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

First look at Megan Fox in The Expendables 4

Megan Fox has shown off the outfit she will be wearing in The Expendables 4. Fox shared the photos to her Instagram story, showing her decked out in all black, which suggests she will be part of the core team of mercenaries in the franchise. In the photo, Fox is...
MOVIES
Distractify

Megan Fox and Debby Ryan's Acting Careers Craved Roles in Netflix's 'Night Teeth'

Like most things in life, being an actor is all about taking chances, gambling with your fingers firmly crossed, and selling your soul to the devil — oh wait, scratch that last part. While actors do their best to build a unique personal brand and choose thought-provoking, challenging parts in films and shows that will only elevate their careers, they can't all be winners.
TV & VIDEOS
InsideHook

So, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Super Weird

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly will not leave me alone. Every time I look at my social media feeds, they’re staring back at me, looking hot at an award show or hanging out with fellow “it couple” Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian or wearing each other’s blood around their necks. I’m not entirely sure why this particular couple has been thrust so heavily upon us by the media, but I can usually just scroll past their sexy smoldering faces and go about my day. Until approximately three days ago when I, along with the rest of the internet, came across the couple’s joint profile for British GQ headlined: “True romance: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are Hollywood’s hottest new power couple.”
CELEBRITIES
In Style

According to Shoppers, Megan Fox's $12 Skincare Secret Weapon Beats Out Luxury Brands

I'll be honest, at no point in this year did I know what was going to happen next. Certainly not a Kourtney Kardashian/Travis Barker engagement, and definitely not another Kylie Jenner baby — although given the slow-burn devotion to Megan Fox that's built over the years, that one was probably more obvious. (An "I am weed" Machine Gun Kelly meet-cute...less so). That said, it is predictable that Fox looks great. And according to the actress, that's partially thanks to good old-fashioned grapeseed oil.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Give Each Other Matching Ink: ‘F—king Best Tattoo’

Twinning tattoos for these twin flames! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are taking their love affair to the next level by giving each other matching ink. And get this: their design of choice, which reads, “the darkest fairytale,” is a special shout out to the beginning of their relationship. In a Monday, October 11, interview with GQ British Style, the 35-year-old actress explained that the phrase “alludes back to one of the first text messages we ever sent each other.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy