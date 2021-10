The LPGA Tour decides its player of the year based strictly on points. If those were style points, Nelly Korda would be tough to beat. Korda's three LPGA victories this year include her first major, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club, which elevated the 23-year-old American to No. 1 in the world. Throw in a gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics, and she has put together the most memorable year in women's golf.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO