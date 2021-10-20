Bob Evans Shooting Trial Underway

A misdemeanor complaint that alleges forcible touching has been filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by CBS News on Thursday. The charges come after several sexual harassment allegations led Cuomo to resign in August. The complaint alleges that at around...
An American Airlines flight from New York to California was forced to make an emergency landing in Denver after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. CEO Doug Parker spoke out, saying the unruly passenger behavior “has to stop and the best deterrent is aggressive criminal prosecution.” Oct. 28, 2021.
(CNN) — Already massively wealthy, America's billionaires saw their collective fortunes soar more than 70% to more than $5 trillion during the pandemic. That's one reason why congressional Democrats were zeroing in earlier this week on this elite group of roughly 700 people to help pay for their massive social spending package. They abandoned the proposal after facing resistance from several moderate party members.
NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) —New York City firefighters held a massive protest Thursday outside the home of Mayor Bill De Blasio. “We are citizens of the United States of the America,” one protestor shouted. Another protester said, “These men and women who took that oath to the citzens of New...
Rome (CNN) — The last time President Joe Biden visited the Vatican, he was still reeling from the loss of his son Beau to cancer a year earlier. The reason for his 2016 visit was the Third International Regenerative Medicine Conference, and -- in a speech delivered with a massive bronze sculpture of the Resurrection as his backdrop -- Biden made an impassioned call for developing new cures for the disease that took his son's life.
(CNN) — House Democratic leaders on Thursday were once again forced to push back the timeline for a vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, a sign of ongoing divisions within the party and a major blow to President Joe Biden and party leaders eager to show they can deliver on their agenda.
Joel Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday, two days after the second-winningest coach in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player in 2010 of being sexually assaulted by another coach. The announcement was made shortly after...
Oklahoma carried out its first execution in more than six years on Thursday, CBS affiliate KWTV-DT reported. John Marion Grant, 60, died by lethal injection after the Supreme Court reversed a federal appeals court's stay of his execution. In a 5-3 vote, the Supreme Court earlier Thursday ruled the executions...
