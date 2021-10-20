CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPMC Nurse: Tips for Safe Teenage Drivers

By UPMC Susquehanna
 9 days ago

Getting your driver’s license is one of the most exciting life experiences for a teenager. While it’s great to have a new sense of freedom, it’s important to remember that driving is a privilege and a huge responsibility. National Teen Driver Safety Week is October 17-23 and is the perfect opportunity...

bgca.org

8 Tips to Keep Teens and Communities Safe on the Roadways

Getting behind the wheel is an incredible privilege for any teenager, and being a safe driver is one of the most important ways they can demonstrate personal and societal responsibility. Learning the fundamentals of teen driving safety is critical, as motor vehicle crashes are the number one cause of death...
KIDS
WBRE

National School Bus Safety Week: Tips to keep kids and drivers safe

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday, October 18 through Friday, October 22 is National School Bus Safety Week. PennDOT is reminding all involved of the important roles they play in keeping students safe. According to PennDOT, 1.5M students are transported on Pennsylvania roads every day. The students are transported around 350M miles every year and every […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
expressnews.com

A mobile app is giving gift cards to Texas teenagers for safe driving

A mobile application developed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute in College Station provides monetary incentives for young drivers to drive safely. The app, "Teens in the Driver Seat," monitors the performance of young drivers and targets teenagers and young adults under the age of 25. Russel Henk, the program...
CELL PHONES
KEYC

Mayo offers tips to keep kids safe this Halloween

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Halloween is right around the corner, and experts are weighing in on how to keep kids healthy this holiday. COVID-19 rates have been on the rise since children returned to the classroom last month. “We’ve seen, kind of in the last few weeks, that children have...
MANKATO, MN
State
Pennsylvania State
Healthline

Tips for Celebrating Halloween Safely with Unvaccinated Kids

Though the COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available for kids under 12, it won’t arrive in time for them to be protected during Halloween. The good news is this Halloween season looks very different from a year ago in terms of the pandemic. There are safe ways for kids to...
KIDS
Fox11online.com

Safety tips for drivers and treat-or-treaters

(WLUK) -- Halloween is quickly approaching and that means families and kids will soon take over our streets to trick or treat. Every community offers its own trick or treating hours with most happening on Sunday evening. Click here for a list of trick or treat times in Northeast Wisconsin.
CARS
Kait 8

Health official recommends safe tips for holidays

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - As we enter another season of gatherings in the COVID-19 pandemic, a health official recommends people be mindful of who they are around. Mississippi County Health Officer Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle said cases are going down across the state, but people cannot become completely lax. “We...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
#Upmc#Distracted Driving#Cdc#Family Car
westernmassnews.com

Health Tips Tuesday: SIDS and safe sleep

The Safe Sleep Campaign focuses on ways to reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). (Segment sponsored by Shields Health Care Group)
HEALTH
WIFR

Tips to stay safe during Halloween

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Unlike last year, many kids are expected to put on their favorite Halloween costume and go door-to-door Trick-or-Treating. Because of that, officials remind everyone of safety tips for Halloween. According to UW Health Kids Coordinator Jeff Hoster, children are twice as likely to get hit by...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel 3000

Tips for a safe and fun trick-or-treating experience

MADISON, Wis. — With Halloween just a week away, UW Health is offering tips to make the holiday both safe and fun. Many events were canceled last year given the high COVID case numbers and the fact that there was no available vaccine, but this year experts expect many kids to return to trick-or-treating in a more traditional way.
MADISON, WI
webbweekly.com

UPMC Expert: Caring for an Aging Family Member

If you’re providing at-home care for an ailing loved one, you’re not alone. According to AARP, there are more than 53 million unpaid caregivers in the U.S. That means, one in five Americans provide care for a loved one. We are seeing the rise of the sandwich generation in which those in their 40s and 50s are now not only supporting their own children but providing care for their aging parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Kids
Society
Relationships
TMJ4 News

Tips to keep your trick-or-treaters safe on Halloween

In about a week neighborhoods across southeast Wisconsin will be filled with kids ready to grab candy for Trick-or-Treating. Community Resource Officer Gary Wallace with the Franklin Police Department said there are things parents and drivers should remember when traveling on Halloween weekend.
FRANKLIN, WI
WBKO

Drivers encouraged to be safe this halloween weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Halloween, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind motorists that “Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving” and to celebrate responsibly. “As we make strides to experience a sense of normalcy in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

When you're sick or injured, treatment that addresses your symptoms can't come quickly enough. For many people, relief comes in the form of prescription medication, which can help treat uncomfortable symptoms and get you back on your feet again sooner. And while many patients trust that the medicine their doctor is prescribing will offer significant benefits, in the case of one prescription medication, taking it as directed could be deadly. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication over the serious health risks it may pose to consumers, and experts are telling those who take it to stop immediately. Read on to discover if your prescription is affected and what to do if you have this medication at home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
fox40jackson.com

Blood clot symptoms to look out for

In the United States, blood clots claim a life every six minutes. While people of all ages can be affected, there’s good news: With proper care, it’s preventable. The risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a clot in a deep vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh or pelvis, does increase with age.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
FIRST For Women

3 Simple Ways to Keep Your Blood Pressure Under Control

Staggeringly, almost half of women struggle with high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And a recent study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found that women in their early 40s with even mild hypertension — a top number between 130 and 139 mm Hg and a bottom number between 80 and 89 mm Hg — have more than double the risk of heart disease as men of the same age, with the same numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

