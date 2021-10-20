Early Archery Season Success

It’s a good thing the Pennsylvania Game Commission gives out a Hunting and Trapping Digest each year because it’s becoming more and more difficult to keep track of what is in season and when. When I started hunting as a young man, you hunted big game with a rifle and small game with a shotgun, and seasons remained pretty much the same from year to year, and that was about it. Over time hunting with a bow gained in popularity, and so did hunting with a muzzleloader, and it wasn’t long until special seasons were established just for those weapons. In recent years more special seasons have been established for various age groups, active military, and certain disabled persons. Add to all of that; we now have several designated Sundays that you can hunt for certain species. If keeping track of all of that isn’t complicated enough, you must also be careful to determine what you can hunt and when and in what particular Wildlife Management Unit (WMU).

