CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Early Archery Season Success

By Ken Hunter
webbweekly.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn my early archery hunting years, I was quick to hit the woods as soon as the season opened, and often, the weather was relatively warm, the foliage was still heavy, and the rut was not yet underway. I must admit, however, that over the years, my enthusiasm has...

webbweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

Archery, Crossbow Deer Season Coming in as Expecting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The archery and crossbow deer season is well underway. The DNR’s Jeff Pritzl says numbers are about where they expected them to be. Around 20,000 deer have already been taken since the start of the season on September 18th. “They’re right about on pace with...
GREEN BAY, WI
Western Iowa Today

Opening Weekend for Early Muzzleloader Season

(Area) Iowa’s early muzzeloader season opens Saturday. The season runs October 16th-24th. “Typically the early muzzleloader hunters deal with a lot of crops still in the field. This year might be a little different. The harvest has progressed faster than normal. It might be a good season to get into with the progression of the crops.”
IOWA STATE
dawsonnews.com

4-H preparing for a brand new Archery season with team of 20 plus students

After suspending their most recent season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dawson County 4-H Archery team began practicing for the 2022 season. Head coach, current professional shooter Larry Painter, said that the team consisted of over 20 students, ranging from fourth graders to seniors in high school. “About 50...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
webbweekly.com

Numerous Hunting Opportunities and Special Seasons

It’s a good thing the Pennsylvania Game Commission gives out a Hunting and Trapping Digest each year because it’s becoming more and more difficult to keep track of what is in season and when. When I started hunting as a young man, you hunted big game with a rifle and small game with a shotgun, and seasons remained pretty much the same from year to year, and that was about it. Over time hunting with a bow gained in popularity, and so did hunting with a muzzleloader, and it wasn’t long until special seasons were established just for those weapons. In recent years more special seasons have been established for various age groups, active military, and certain disabled persons. Add to all of that; we now have several designated Sundays that you can hunt for certain species. If keeping track of all of that isn’t complicated enough, you must also be careful to determine what you can hunt and when and in what particular Wildlife Management Unit (WMU).
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Deer Season#Deer Antlers#Hunting Season
webbweekly.com

The Roving Sportsman… Hunting the Rut – Part I

For baseball fans, the World Series is the highlight of their favorite pastime. Football fans anxiously watch their teams work their way toward the playoffs and the big day for football fans – the Super Bowl. For those whose greatest sporting challenge is hunting mature whitetail bucks, the wait is almost over. The time is rapidly approaching when the rut is in full swing!
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

Fall Fishing

I love this time of year, and North Central PA is now shining. Fall brings us so many vibrant colors. Change is in the air. It is just a shame that it gets dark at 6:00 p.m. — this totally dampens my outdoor activities. Fishing is my passion. It serves as my zen. I am doing my best to get out when I can. Yes. I am still coaching basketball. No. I wasn’t replaced. We have a few weeks until we start up officially. I need to make a few adjustments to my schedule to get in a few extra casts. There is a lot of talent returning.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy